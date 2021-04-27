Resident Evil Re:Verse Might Get Delayed

Resident Evil fans are likely getting pumped as the next mainline installment is just two weeks away. We’re soon going to have a chance in diving into Resident Evil Village which had plenty of players eager to see just what has come of Chris Redfield and our previous Resident Evil 7 protagonist, Ethan Winters. With that said, there is a multiplayer component being attached to this game that might also have some fans itching to try, Resident Evil Re:Verse. However, a new rumor circulating online suggests that we may see this game mode get delayed.

If you’re not familiar with Resident Evil Re:Verse, this is a free multiplayer game mode that comes with Resident Evil Village. It’s a bit of a free-for-all with players constantly battling each other in the iconic Resident Evil 2 RCPD. However, the catch here is that players can transform into different antagonist enemies. This could include anything from simple undead zombies to more behemoth boss characters from previous game installments like Nemesis.

While it looks to be an interesting multiplayer game, it might not be ready for the launch of Resident Evil Village. Originally, Capcom has made note that this title is launching alongside Resident Evil Village, but consumers are starting to notice that the Resident Evil Re:Verse web page is stating that the game is coming out in the summer of 2021 rather than being listed as releasing on May 7, 2021. So far there doesn’t seem to be any confirmation on whether this game mode will be delayed or not.

Speaking of Resident Evil Village, the game was recently confirmed to have a final demo extension. Originally, Resident Evil Village was set to have a final demo which would be an hour-long and only available for one day. After fans sent in their frustrations over the fact of being so limited to try the game demo out, Capcom opted to extend the demo by a full week giving players an ample amount of time to try the title out before making any kind of purchase. With all that said, Resident Evil Village is slated to release on May 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

First time I hear of it, but it's actually saying summer 2021 on the official website. Was it officially supposed to launch on May 7th ?https://t.co/A2919XyOuN pic.twitter.com/h09uKeWOoD — Auxance (@AuxanceGG) April 27, 2021

Source: Gamerant, Twitter