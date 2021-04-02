Alan Wake 2 Reportedly In Development at Remedy

A sequel to the cult classic Alan Wake is reportedly in development. According to rumors, Epic Games is going to publish it. No, this isn’t an April Fool’s Day prank — at least, I don’t think it is. Assuming the rumors are true, it bears out previous reports that suggest both Remedy and Epic Games are working on something set in the shared Alan Wake universe.

The report comes from VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who told his Twitch audience that Alan Wake 2 was one of the projects Remedy was working on. There’s still a chance this could be Grubb’s idea of an April Fool’s joke given the timing, but the chance that it’s not is too big and interesting to ignore, and it lines up closely enough with previous news from both Remedy and Epic Games that it’s something worth considering even with the obligatory grain of salt.

Alan Wake is one of those properties that seemed like it was firmly in the past — while it had its dedicated fanbase, it was not an IP for which I heard the vast majority of gamers crying out for a sequel. Maybe it was the fact that Control, a very popular game, is set in the same universe and features several allusions to Alan Wake and therefore piqued people’s interest. If that means we get another Alan Wake title, I won’t quibble about how we got it.

Remedy announced last year that it’s making a new game set in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake (and Quantum Break, one assumes), officially presaged by the final Control DLC being tied closely to the story of Alan Wake. Epic Games had also previously announced, early last year, that it’d be publishing games from Remedy. None of this is a smoking gun but, again, it’s too fun a possibility to dismiss.

Source: Jeff Grubbs