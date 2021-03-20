Tomb Raider Reboot Bundle Launches To Celebrate Lara Croft’s Anniversary

At this week’s Square Enix presentation, the publisher carved out a few minutes to acknowledge the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider series and announced the official release of the Definitive Survivor Trilogy, a bundle of all the reboot-era Tomb Raider games. We also got a handful of other announcements for new Tomb Raider crossovers, but nothing of any real substance.

Other anniversary celebrations include Lara Croft’s appearance in Fortnite, as well as a Tomb Raider cookbook (of all things). We were also told there’d be a “talent update” soon concerning the upcoming sequel to the movie starring Alicia Vikander, though no news on the movie itself. Lara Croft will also be making appearances in crossovers with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. We basically got announcements for everything except a new Tomb Raider game.

It’s perhaps a bit disappointing that no new game was revealed, not even a remaster of an older game. An announcement earlier this year implied that there would be “additional franchise announcements” this year. Considering how long Lara Croft has been on the scene, it’d be disingenuous to acknowledge only the most recent games and movie adaptations in her series. Out of all the crossovers, the Fortnite one might be the only one that makes any kind of sense for the character, though we’ll have to see the crossovers before we really judge.

The Definitive Survivor Trilogy leaked a little early ahead of the showcase, on both the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. It includes all three of the games — Tomb Raider 2013, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — as well as all of their DLC and “all the definitive edition content.” Currently, the bundle is available for the sales price of $20 and will go up to $40 after the sale ends on April 2.