Square Enix Tries To Fix Marvel’s Avengers By Making It Grindtastic

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have announced their grand plan to fix Marvel’s Avengers: They’re going to increase the amount of XP needed to level up so that you’ll have to do even more grinding in a game that’s already pretty grind-y. This change is, needless to say, leaving some gamers scratching their heads.

The developers revealed this plan in an announcement on the game’s site. The new grind is intended to ease in the new players coming when the game releases on next-gen consoles. As the devs say, “We’ll be increasing the amount of XP needed to level up, starting from around level 25. This amount will increase the closer you get to level 50 so that it will take longer to reach higher levels, and will only affect character level, not power level.”

According to the devs, the problem is that new players would level up so frequently they wouldn’t have time to get used to their new skills or to distribute their new points before going on a new mission and leveling up again. I’ve heard lots of complaints about Marvel’s Avengers — and made a few myself — but I don’t know if that was ever one of them.

One of the more common complaints was the lack of significant endgame content — maybe this is Square Enix’s way of trying to ensure fewer people notice that by making it so that they don’t get to the end so fast? Regardless, the part where the developers warn anyone who doesn’t have a Level 50 character to level up fast before the change takes effect feels like whoever authored the announcement secretly doubted the efficacy of this change — after all, if this was such a boon to players, surely it’d be better if they leveled up after this change took effect?

