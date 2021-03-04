Sony has a few notable studios that make solid first-party video game titles. One of those studios that have made a name for themselves on the Sony PlayStation brand is Naughty Dog. After their big hit to put them on the map, Crash Bandicoot, this studio continues to bring out iconic video game titles into the market which has certainly helped move PlayStation console units as well.

Naughty Dog continues to have a big presence in the video game industry. We have the likes of Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, and The Last of Us as of late for fans over the past console generations. However, there may be some wondering just what the studio has in store for the latest PlayStation 5 console generation. As expected, there’s no telling just what the company will be working on yet, but according to Neil Druckmann, the studio is quite busy right now.

Neil Druckmann is currently the co-president of Naughty Dog and has helped bring out plenty of those iconic video game titles into the marketplace. Recently, Neil took to his personal Twitter account to alert followers that Naughty Dog has several projects in the works, but asks for fan’s patience. Currently, the studio will alert fans of what they have going on when they are ready so just what all is being worked on outside of The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer remains to be seen.

With that said, we do know that Naughty Dog has some other projects in the works outside of video games. Naughty Dog has two IPs being adapted into a film along with a television series. For the film side of things, we know that a prequel Uncharted movie was filmed. Meanwhile, The Last of Us HBO series adaptation is being brought out.

https://twitter.com/Neil_Druckmann/status/1366841513498472449