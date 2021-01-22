The Uncharted Movie Gets Delayed To 2022

There are several video game movies and television series being adapted right now. Some of these adaptations in the past failed to capture the fan’s interest while others have done remarkably well. Take for example the release of Sonic the Hedgehog, this film was a huge hit and it quickly lead to a sequel being written up not long after the launch of the first film. Another game that is being adapted into a hopeful blockbuster film hit is Uncharted.

Naughty Dog crafted up Uncharted originally on the PlayStation 3 before the series eventually moved on to the PlayStation 4. These video games already feel like a cinematic experience as players take on the role of Nathan Drake, an adventurer seeking out mythical treasures all around the world. In a lot of ways, this is a video game series that mimics the likes of Indiana Jones and now we are getting ready for the film adaptation. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to be waiting a bit longer as it was originally slated to hit the theaters this summer.

Filming has concluded and so far we know that this film will be set up as a prequel to the video games. We’ll follow a younger Nathan Drake as he gets mentored by Sully. Of course, there’s bound to be loads of adventures to be told leading the way towards Naughty Dog’s first Uncharted video game title. According to a report by Deadline, it looks like the film is now being set to release on February 11, 2022, which is a little over a year away.

This is not the only Naughty Dog game being adapted into a live-action experience. We know that HBO is bringing out a series based on The Last of Us as well. Likewise, Naughty Dog itself is already working on their next big project according to new job listings that were released earlier this month.

Source: Deadline