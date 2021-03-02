Super Mario Anniversary Games Are Going Away At The End Of March

Better grab Super Mario 3D All-Stars quickly, because the game will only be available on Switch for one more month. Nintendo is officially ending the Mario anniversary celebrations, meaning that it, along with a handful of other games, will be removed from the Switch store. The games include Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, Super Mario Bros 35, and Super Mario Bros Game & Watch.

Nintendo launched all of these games last September, to celebrate the mustachioed plumber’s 35th birthday. In case you’ve missed it up to now, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a compilation with Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Super Mario Bros 35 is a 35-player competitive online game in which players compete to be the last man standing. Super Mario Bros Game & Watch is a non-Switch limited edition handheld designed to look like the old Game & Watch (which also celebrated its 40th birthday), and which contains ports of Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, and Ball.

Out of all the Mario games released in the last few months, the only one you can expect to still play is the Switch port of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. That one appears to be sticking around. But if you have any inclination to play the other games listed here? I hope you have enough coins.

I’m not saying they’ll never put the game out again — Nintendo does enjoy money as much as any company does. But if you want to play the game now, then you’ll need to buy it soon. And no matter what, I’m not sure how poor Fire Emblem got dragged into this, except that it also had a birthday (its 30th). It’ll be a pity to see Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light go since this was the first official release of an English translation.

