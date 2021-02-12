Gwent Source Code Leaks Online

Ransomware happens for just about every business. It’s not uncommon but it’s something that you don’t see too much report online for the video game industry. While the industry has had its share of hacks, it seems like there’s been an influx of ransomware attacks on various game development studios.

There are three that come to mind as of late. We had an attack on Ubisoft , Capcom , and most recently CD Projekt Red . All of these hacks tend to have a ransom attached with a group seeking money otherwise the stolen data would be released online. CD Projekt Red was the latest company to alert followers online over the matter but stated that they would not answer the demands given out by the group.

This is just another string of bad luck for CD Projekt Red. After their rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077 that saw backlash from both fans and investors, this new attack is just adding salt to the company’s wound at this point. While the group claims they have some very sensitive information, they’ve also alerted the company of source codes that were stolen as well.

It would seem that the time limit given to CD Projekt Red had run out and supposedly content was sold in a dark web auction. However, it’s been reported online that Gwent’s source code was leaked online which means that there could very well be more source codes leaked or information regarding the company itself. With all that said, so far we haven’t seen anything else being reported yet about more content leaking from this recent hack held on CD Projekt Red. For now, the company still seems focus on delivering enough updates to make Cyberpunk 2077 a game worth purchasing today.