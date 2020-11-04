Ubisoft Comments On Watch Dogs: Legion Source Code Leak

Ubisoft is a rather massive video game company and they put out quite a few notable IPs into the marketplace regularly. While most of the big AAA titles have been overshadowed by one of the most anticipated video game titles launching this year, Cyberpunk 2077. However, that hasn’t stopped some games from hitting the marketplace on time such as Ubisoft’s latest release, Watch Dogs: Legion. This third installment to the franchise just released, but it looks like Ubisoft will find the game being pirated and modded sooner than later.

It was back in October that there were reports going out that a ransomware group that went by the name Egregor has hacked into Ubisoft’s network and was able to steal the source code for Watch Dogs: Legion. While a bit ironic to take Watch Dogs: Legion, It was only rumors and chatter online so there wasn’t anything to back up the claims. That has since changed as the entire source code for Watch Dogs: Legion has found its way online. Coming in at over 500 GB, modders can now take the files and see everything that went into building up Watch Dogs: Legion.

This source code leak also will mean that the title can be pirated with all the DRM protection removed. Interestingly enough, this may also allow some insight on if there will be a performance increase with the DRM removed. At any rate, we’re not sure just yet if the game has been cracked and uploaded online for others to download freely. Still, it likely won’t be long before we start seeing an influx of pirated copies emerge online for the game.

“We are aware of the group’s claim and are currently investigating a potential data security incident.”

While this leak is recent, a statement was given to Eurogamer by a Ubisoft representative. According to the statement, Ubisoft is aware of the group and claims. As a result, there is an investigation going on over the data security incident. Perhaps there may be more content and assets stolen that have yet to be announced.

Source: Eurogamer