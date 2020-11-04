Ubisoft Is Working On Watch Dogs: Legion PC Save Issues

The latest installment to the Watch Dogs franchise has just been released into the market and as you are all aware, new games tend to need a few updates after its launch before it’s really ready for players to enjoy fully. These issues can be minor to rather major which is the case for some players on the PC platform for Watch Dogs: Legion. It looks like there are more than a few users that are finding their saves have corrupt and it’s leading to Ubisoft providing an update to resolve this issue, but it may be a few days before something comes out.

Watch Dogs: Legion is having a problem with the save and exit option. This method of closing the game while saving is causing some players to hang around way longer than normal as reports come in at various times. Some are left waiting minutes before the game fully saves and closes. As a result, this long pause has caused some players to assume the game has frozen up leaving players to manually force close the Watch Dogs: Legion program. The problem here is that the game will corrupt the save.

With only one save slot, players are finding that their game progress has been killed off and as you can imagine, it’s become quite frustrating. With official Ubisoft forums being opened up to alert the developers of the issue, it’s looking like the development team has taken note of the problem and is currently working on a means to fix it. However, it’s going to take a bit of time before the update to fix the problem will come out.

According to PC Gamer, a Ubisoft representative has stated that the next upcoming patch scheduled for November 9, 2020, will hopefully address the problem for players. Still, this is not the only Watch Dogs: Legion problem that the developers are facing. Recently, the source code for Watch Dogs: Legion was stolen and leaked online. Only time will tell if there were any other contents stolen from Ubisoft.

