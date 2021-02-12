Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launches On June 11th

Ratchet & Clank is a pretty iconic platformer series that’s been featured across the PlayStation consoles since the PlayStation 2. Now the latest upcoming installment, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is gearing up to release later this year. Not a ton of information has been released about the game but so far what has been showcased, it looks like Ratchet and Clank get a chance to dive into new worlds where they’ll meet some interesting characters all while attempting to stop the evil Dr. Nefarious from destroying time and space.

Just like with any new installment to a video game franchise, there’s a new twist for players to make use of. For this game, we have a new tool known as the Rift Tether, which players can quickly teleport to different areas of the map. There’s even a play on different portals that will take players to new worlds to explore.

Unfortunately, this is a PlayStation 5 exclusive. For a good while, there have been several upcoming PlayStation 5 video games that were also slated to release on the PlayStation 4. That’s not going to be the case for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart which can be frustrating to fans who are still having problems just securing a PlayStation 5 unit with the restocking fiasco we’re dealing with in markets worldwide.

At any rate, we do know when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will finally hit the marketplace. Fans can officially mark their calendars for June 11, 2021, and players that want to ensure their copy is ready to go right at launch can even pre-order the title right now. For now, you can check out the latest trailer for the game featured in the video embedded down below.