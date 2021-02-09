Hackers Hold CD Projekt Red Source Code & Documents Ransom

It’s not too uncommon for ransomware to happen with different companies. It’s an unfortunate thing but this does happen. We’ve seen companies before getting hit with hacks and were forced to pay a fee to keep their stolen data from being released to the public. The two more recent events that come to mind are Ubisoft and Capcom. Both recently had data leaked online in what was a ransomware attempt.

Now the focus is on CD Projekt Red, a company that just can’t seem to get a break. After their failed attempt at releasing Cyberpunk 2077 in decent form, this company has been dealing with an uphill battle. Investors are upset, gamers are upset, and the developers are still working on this game in hopes of releasing enough updates that the IP will turn itself around. Everything also got pushed back due to the rocky launch and poor optimizations. We’re not seeing the free updates yet that are supposedly coming with new content for players and we’re still waiting to find out what expansions are planned with Cyberpunk 2077.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

Unfortunately, the company may have more information about their Cyberpunk 2077 game, its past releases, and even plans out in the public eye. A hacker group managed to infiltrate CD Projekt Red’s internal computers and from it, they were able to steal source codes to games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and internal documents. There was a message posted online as well stating that CD Projekt Red has 48 hours to get in contact otherwise the data will be released.

According to the hacker’s messages, it does look like this information could be pretty upsetting to investors. This data may end up getting leaked as well since CD Projekt Red released an official statement suggesting that they are not going to give in to any demands made. In the meantime, it’s a waiting game to see if the hackers end up releasing the content stolen.

Source: Twitter