Gaming Is Making Its Way Into Theaters During Pandemic

The world changed drastically when we went into 2020 year. Thanks to a worldwide health pandemic outbreak known as the coronavirus, we’ve all had to make some significant changes. Jobs were lost, quarantines were ordered, social distancing was forced, and we’re all taking extra precautions when going out in public to ensure we’re not catching the virus or further spreading it out around.

While we’re still enduring this virus today, certain industries have been able to begin to get back into the swing of things. Likewise, there are other industries still suffering today, one of which is theaters. Most films were scrapped having any big theater debut and run in your local theater locations. Instead, what we’re seeing now is films being transitioned straight to on-demand rentals or streaming services.

Meanwhile, theaters all around the world have been attempting to get back in order safely. One of the means we’re seeing this handled is renting out theater screens for parties of a restricted capacity. Still, this would allow theaters to earn some kind of profit while those dealing with cabin fever could get with loved ones and enjoy a film.

While most theaters are just sticking with films, it looks like South Korea is starting a trend that might become a worldwide hit. A large chain of South Korean theaters is opening up the ability to limited parties to rent a screen out to play video games. For a set fee and a limited amount of time, a group can bring in their video game consoles, titles, and controllers which they can then play on a theater big screen.

This is another means to rent screens out and get a revenue stream in. While we haven’t seen this take off here in the United States, perhaps opening the idea up for a gaming party in theaters may help bring more patrons into the business. For now, it looks like things are working great for the South Korea theater chain.