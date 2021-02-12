Steam’s Lunar New Sale Has Begun

Every PC gamer knows that Steam tends to have some massive sales throughout the year. These sales are usually seasonal and right now you can score some great deals with the Steam Lunar New Year Sale. Now you’re able to pick up some great IPs that you may be missing out on were waiting for a price drop or kept in your backlog for something to play when you have time.

There are several video games featured within the sale and we’ll highlight a few down below but as always, these sales don’t last forever. Currently, the Steam Lunar New Year sale will last until February 15, 2021. That means you have a few days to scope out what video game titles are on sale and which to pick up.

For those interested in some of the video game titles being offered this week during the sale then we will list down some highlights below. However, those of you who may not be strictly PC gamers can still find some great deals. We feature a page that covers all the best deals going on right now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch platforms. Best of all, we update the page weekly so you’ll want to check back for the latest deal highlights. You can find our weekly video game deals page right here .

Steam Lunar New Year Sale Click Here

My Hero One’s Justice 2 $29.99

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered $14.99

Dirt 5 $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online $7.99

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot $23.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance $11.99

Wasteland 3 $41.99

The Evil Within 2 $9.99

Journey $9.74

My Time At Portia $10.19

Hades $19.99

Doom Eternal $19.79

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $19.99

Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition $17.99

Dark Souls 3 $14.99

Fallout 4 $8.99