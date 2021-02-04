PlayStation Critics’ Choice Sale Offers Massive Game Discounts

Come on video games are expensive. No one is saying they are cheap and it can be really tough getting every new video game release that launches into the marketplace. Some of us plan out our pickups in advance leaving certain titles worth purchasing at launch while others are marked down in a backlog for when we’re able to either have time to enjoy the game or wait to pick it up during a sale.

2020 saw quite a few video game titles get delayed out of the year and maybe that’s giving you the opportunity to look back at what video game titles you passed up. With the PlayStation 5 available along with so many owners already with a PlayStation 4, there’s a sale worth checking in on to see if there’s anything that might catch your eye.

Sony has recently unleashed a new sale on their PlayStation Store. This sale is called the Critics’ Choice Sale which holds a nice variety of video game titles at some steep discounts. If you’re looking to start adding some new video game titles into the mix of what you’re currently playing now then this could be a great starting point to check out. With that said, there is the weekend coming up and that might open up the doors for even more gameplay sessions. You can check out the highlights of this sale down below.

Critics’ Choice Sale Click Here

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40.19

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $44.99

Watch Dogs Legion $29.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising $35.99

Doom Eternal $19.79

Borderlands 3 $19.79

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 $29.99

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $38.99

UFC 4 $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $29.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition $19.79

Resident Evil 7 $9.99

Mafia: Definitive Edition $29.99

Resident Evil 3 $19.79

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $9.99

The Sinking City $17.99

As mentioned, those are just some of the highlights. There are several other great games being offered that it’s well worth checking out the sale for yourself. If you happen to have other platforms as well and live within the United States, we do offer a weekly games deal page in which we highlight some of the best game deals during the week. You can view our weekly games deal page right here .