Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Releases This May

The Mass Effect franchise is such a beloved IP that’s been recommended for RPG fans today. Unfortunately, the first installment came out back in 2007 so it’s a bit dated by today’s standards. With that said, this franchise’s first trilogy had players going through an epic journey with players fighting for the survival of the universe.

Developed by BioWare , players were given an in-depth narrative storyline filled with interesting characters and an emphasis on player’s choices throughout the journey. Players were able to go through a campaign that spanned three video game installments and while the final chapter ended on a bit of sour note for some fans, it’s a series that’s still held up on a pedestal for science fiction RPG titles. Fortunately, if you never got a chance to enjoy this game then you’ll be able to get the entire trilogy in an upcoming remastered collection.

EA unveiled Mass Effect: Legendary Edition last year but it’s only until now that we have an official release date attached to the game. Players will be able to pick up the collection on May 14, 2021. This collection will come with enhancements to the visuals along with tweaks made for the gameplay mechanics. Likewise, this includes not only the three mainline trilogy installments but also additional DLC released in the past.

Unfortunately, this game doesn’t come out for the current-generation console platforms. Instead, this Legendary Edition was developed for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. However, with that said, it does look like players on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S will be able to pick up this game through backward compatibility. For now, you can check out the latest trailer for this collection posted above.