Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Will Be Releasing In 2021

Several games will stand the test of time. Mass Effect will be one of those titles and while the franchise has since grown a bit stale, there are still countless fans who remember the original trilogy of Mass Effect games. Crafted by BioWare, the studio has a track record proven to bring out some iconic IPs and memorable gaming storylines. With Mass Effect, fans were able to sit in on a dramatic science-fiction journey that spanned across three titles.

I’m not going to discuss the entire series in this post. Fans can expect a long journey with the original Mass Effect story which started out back in 2007 and wrapped up with Mass Effect 3 in 2012. While the third mainline installment received some flack over the narrative decisions, it’s still a journey that fans will easily recommend players try out. However, with Mass Effect’s trilogy being a last-generation console release, it’s not surprising to see that new fans may be a bit hesitant in trying the series out.

That should change as Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was unveiled which would be released for current-generation platforms. This is a remaster of the first three games and crafted up to be as close to the first three games as possible. All players can expect is a fresh coat of paint and some enhancements in a variety of visuals such as textures to effects. Again, the plan from BioWare is just to give this series some visual enhancements to ensure that it looks like a new title for fans to enjoy.

While the game is slated to launch in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, you can expect to make a jump on next-generation platforms as well. Both Sony and Microsoft have plans to release their next-gen consoles this month so fans can expect some next-generation upgrades likely in 2021 as well. For now, we’ll have to wait for a specific release date for this remastered collection.

Source: IGN