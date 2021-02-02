Nintendo Doesn’t Plan To Release New Nintendo Switch Model Anytime Soon

Nintendo needed a win after the last-generation console model release. The Nintendo Wii U was a game console that failed to make any kind of a splash in the marketplace. While Nintendo was coming off from the incredibly successful Nintendo Wii, the successor didn’t have too much that wowed players. Likewise, the fact that the console platform didn’t have much in terms of support for indie studios along with third-party releases didn’t help the console make much of an impact.

It was revealed by the former Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aime, that the Nintendo Switch was a make or break product for Nintendo. Fortunately for the company, the Nintendo Switch was a massive hit that gave players not only a hybrid console that allowed both portable gameplay but traditional home console functionality as well. Likewise, the company ensured that there was support for third-party studios along with indie developers which makes the Nintendo Switch platform a great platform for all gamers.

Currently, there is only the base Nintendo Switch platform that does everything as mentioned above, but there’s also a new revision model known as the Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s a slightly underpowered version of the Nintendo Switch that doesn’t come with the ability to connect with a home television display. As a result, this is cheaper and made strictly to be a portable gaming device. Although, all of the Nintendo Switch video games will work on the Nintendo Switch Lite platform as well.

The big rumors we’re seeing now is a potential Nintendo Switch Pro version which has yet to be officially announced. From what the internet has come out with in terms of speculation and supposed insider knowledge is that Nintendo will be releasing a revision of the Nintendo Switch that would be even more powerful than the base console of the Nintendo Switch. Recently, Nintendo held an investor’s call to go over the financial results.

It was during the conversation that the Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa took a question regarding a new model of the Nintendo Switch coming out this year. According to the Nintendo president, there are no announcements planned anytime soon for a new model. This could mean that we won’t see anything official on the model this year, but that won’t stop rumors from turning more details from spreading the internet about a potential Nintendo Switch model or successor.