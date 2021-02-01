Former Nintendo of America President Reveals How Crucial The Nintendo Switch Was

Nintendo has been around for decades now when it comes to the video game industry. After gaining that worldwide success with the Nintendo Entertainment System, the company continued bringing out big consoles and portable handheld devices for gamers around the world. However, after the massive success the company had with the Nintendo Wii, it was a real shock to see just how poorly the successor was in the marketplace. Fortunately, the company was able to regain its footing not long after.

After the Nintendo Wii, the company brought out the Nintendo Wii U but it failed to have anything to support it. Outside of the first-party video games, there wasn’t much there in terms of indie or third-party game support. As a result, most gamers stayed away from the platform leaving Nintendo with a massive hit. Recently, Reggie Fils-Aime, the former Nintendo of America president, was featured on a Twitch stream with his former competitors, Sony’s Jack Tretton and Microsoft’s Robbie Bach.

It was during this conversation that Reggie Fils-Aime reflected on one of his biggest achievements during his years at Nintendo. According to Reggie, it was the launch of the Nintendo Switch . Reggie saw the product as a make or break for Nintendo as they were coming off a dreadfully poor sales of the Wii U. Fortunately, the concept of the Nintendo Switch was able to translate well into actual hardware making it a perfect gaming option for those that are on the go or would like to play games traditionally at home.

Likewise, the Nintendo Switch platform had excellent support both first-party and third-party. Not to mention that indie titles are finding a great home on the platform as well. It would be interesting to see just how Nintendo would have done if the Nintendo Switch didn’t live up to the planned expectations. Additionally, it would be interesting to see just where Nintendo opts to go next when the Nintendo Switch is ready for its successor.