The Tomb Raider Franchise Has Another Game In The Works

There has been a good amount of chatter online recently for the Tomb Raider franchise. This IP has been around for decades at this point and it’s become such a staple franchise that other titles popular today have taken a page or two from this iconic series playbook. However, as of this year, we had two big announcements regarding the franchise, and today we’re able to add one other big alert into the mix.

This past year we knew that Tomb Raider was going to be making a return with a new mobile title known as Tomb Raider Reloaded. For some players, this is not necessarily the announcement they were hoping for. However, fast forward to 2021 and we got word that a new person is taking on the role of writing and directing the Tomb Raider movie sequel. We don’t know just where this story will take us but we do know that actress Alicia Vikander is reprising as Lara Croft.

Likewise, we got word that there is a Netflix anime series coming out based on the Tomb Raider franchise. It’s something that we don’t have a ton of information on quite yet and it may be a good while before news starts coming out for either of these projects. Now we have news that another video game project is being developed by Crystal Dynamics. With this year being the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, it’s bound to come with more details as to what we can expect with the new video game title.

For now, it looks like this upcoming video game will be tying together the past classic Tomb Raider installments to the newly rebooted series. The last installment of that series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, coming out into the marketplace back in 2018. All we can do is wait but it will be interesting to see just how the developers can piece together the classic installments to the rebooted franchise.

Source: Comicbook