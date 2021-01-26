Biomutant Officially Releases May 25th

In Biomutant, players step into the shoes of a small creature that must save the world. After a poisonous oil springing up from the ground, most of the world is quickly infected and dying off. This also has spread to the Tree of Life, a giant tree that the entire world is dependent on. Players must go to each of the six roots of the Tree of Life and stop the oil and defeat each boss. This game also comes with a narrative in which players will need to make several difficult choices that will alter the storyline.

Developers, Experiment 101, have stated that the entire world is open for players to explore with only sections blocked, forcing players to progress the narrative in order to gather the items required to access past unreachable areas. Regardless, this appears to be a thrilling science fiction based video game with the world filled with unique creatures and high tech gadgetry.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVdTMaxxS5 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) January 26, 2021

It’s been a long waiting game to see just when we would get our hands on a copy of Biomutant. Earlier this month you might recall that THQ Nordic’s CEO, Klemens Kreuzer, stated that Biomutant would be launching in the next financial year which starts in April. Now, nearing the end of this month, we know when exactly we can get our hands on a copy. A new tweet was put up from the official Biomutant Twitter account that alerted followers on its official release date.

Players can expect Biomutant to hit the marketplace on May 25, 2021. Likewise, this game was developed for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. Unless there are any unexpected delays, we can now officially start marking down our calendars.

