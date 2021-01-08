Biomutant Will Potentially Release This April

In Biomutant, players take the role of a raccoon-like creature that must save the world. With a poisonous oil springing up from the ground, most of the world is quickly infected and dying off. With the Tree of Life now at threat of becoming infected thus destroying the world, players must step up and save the day. However, just when we’ll get to dive into this game has been somewhat a mystery.

So far we know that this is an open-world action RPG title where the main goal is to save the Tree of Life. However, to do so players will have to face off against a boss located at each root of the tree. Being an open-world game, there’s plenty of exploration so chances are there are other missions and quests to partake in. Likewise, it’s been noted that this game features a branching storyline.

Depending on the choices you make in the game will determine how the storyline will play out. Since this game was announced, we’ve been waiting for a specific release date announced but so far we only knew that this game was slated to launch in 2021. Recently, Gamesindustry.biz interviewed the CEO of THQ Nordic, Klemens Kreuzer. It was during this interview that the publication noted that Biomutant would be launching in the first quarter of this year.

For the record: This article previously stated Biomutant is due for release in Q1 2021. THQ Nordic has reached out and clarified that the game is actually slated for its next financial year, which starts in April. https://t.co/43ETgXOhgC — GamesIndustry (@GIBiz) January 8, 2021

That’s not the case as THQ Nordic offered an update that corrected the launch window. Instead of the first quarter, THQ Nordic is expecting Biomutant to come out at some point during the next financial year which begins in April. Ultimately, this means at the earliest, we won’t see Biomutant hit the marketplace until after March, but we do know that when it does release, you’ll be able to pick this game up on either the PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One platforms.

