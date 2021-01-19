Horizon Zero Dawn Support Is Slowing Down

Horizon Zero Dawn was the first IP developed by Guerrilla Games since their release of Killzone in 2004. This is an action role-playing video game title that is set a thousand years into the future. Mankind has mysteriously fallen with cities only a shell of a once-thriving society. Now only small tribal groups remain with giant mechanical beasts roam the world openly. The plot will revolve around a female hunter named Aloy who sets out on a journey to explore the open world, meet with other tribes, and potentially learn of the reason she was banished from the tribe when she was just a baby.

It’s a game that’s been an exclusive hit for the PlayStation 4 and in a bold new move, Sony allowed this game to release on the PC platform years later. We didn’t see really any other exclusive game hit the PC platform since but this could be a means to test the waters at letting their line of video game titles on the platform as well, much like how Microsoft handles their line of exclusives for the Xbox console exclusives.

At any rate, this game has since been available for the PC platform and users are getting a chance to enjoy this game for the first time. It’s also launched with plenty of support from the development team Guerrilla Games who have released patches to clear up and technical issues. Recently, the game just received its latest patch, 1.10, and that might be the last patch for a little while.

Guerrilla Games had made a post that thanked the community for sending in reports to help fix the game up for the platform, but they are now slowing down support so that the team can spend more resources towards their next installment Horizon Forbidden West. Unfortunately, this game doesn’t have a PC release set, but chances are we may see this game hit the PC platform after its launch on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 launch.

Source: PC Gamer, Guerrilla Games