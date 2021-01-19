Cyberpunk 2077 Jackie Voice Actor Is Interested In Returning For DLC

2020 might not have been the year we had all hoped for. It was full of downward spirals mainly thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus. Several of those big-name video game titles we’re hoping to get into this past year ultimately got delayed out of 2020, but that should make for a pretty filled year of video game releases before 2022 hits.

Regardless, there was the launch of next-generation console platforms, the PlayStation 5 along with the Xbox Series X/S. Likewise, we got a fabled video game title that fans were anticipating for nearly a decade. CD Projekt Red was hyping up the launch for Cyberpunk 2077 for years and while they confirmed 2020 would be the release year for Cyberpunk 2077 it took the studio several delays before they could get the title out into the marketplace.

Unfortunately, the game launched with a pretty massive backlash due to the poor optimization on last-generation base consoles. However, there were still plenty of fans over the narrative and characters you got to meet along the way like Jackie Welles. I’m not going to spoil anything about the game narrative here, but it looks like the voice actor behind the character, Jason Hightower, is interested in making a return. Recently Jason was a guest on the ExBee Podcast which he expressed an interest in bringing out Jackie Welles’ voice once again to help portray more narrative featuring the character.

We know that there are expansions planned for Cyberpunk 2077 from the development team. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about those expansions at the moment as the announcements planned for those upcoming DLC content expansions were delayed as the team opted to bring the game up into a more optimized state for console platforms while clearing up bugs across all platforms. Perhaps in one of those expansions we’ll get more content featuring Jackie.

