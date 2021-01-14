New Pokemon Snap Releases This April

For years fans have been asking for a new Pokemon Snap video game. After the launch of this IP on the Nintendo 64, fans were craving more Pokemon to snap photos of but those cries have been mostly left unheard. Some fans were pretty positive on this IP making a big return for the Nintendo Wii U as well. Since the console had the GamePad to use as a camera, it seemed like an ideal console to bring this game IP out.

That never happened, but we are finally getting that IP brought back out for the public once again with the Nintendo Switch. I’m sure you are all aware of the New Pokemon Snap video game that was announced last year. This is essentially the same style of game from the Nintendo 64 release as players will be set up as a Pokemon photographer that’s tasked with capturing as many Pokemon photos as possible.

However, in this game, players will be set up in the Lental region where you’ll work with Professor Mirror as you attempt to capture ideal photos of Pokemon in their natural habitat. Just as before, you’ll have a few items to help you get a Pokemon’s attention before you snap the perfect photo. From there, your photos will be judged by how well the image came out and the position of the Pokemon.

We knew that this game was in the works for the Nintendo Switch but we didn’t know just when the game was hitting the marketplace. Today we’re finding out through a release date trailer, New Pokemon Snap will be available on the Nintendo Switch platform this April 30, 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the release date trailer for New Pokemon Snap above.