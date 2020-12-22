Looks Like Cyberpunk 2077 Saves May Corrupt If You Hoard Items

One of the most anticipated video game titles of 2020 has been Cyberpunk 2077. This game was showcased several years ago by development studio CD Projekt Red. Furthermore, this studio had quite a bit of weight to its name as they were responsible for the iconic The Witcher trilogy. Now their latest RPG is out in the marketplace today, but it’s one title that’s surfacing online over the terrible performance and glitch-filled mess players are dealing with.

When Cyberpunk 2077 works, it’s a wonderful game. There are countless reviews from critics and fans alike that highlight the game in a nearly perfect picture with just glitches mainly taking players out of the immersion. However, it’s a completely different case altogether when the title launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. There were so many bugs, glitches, and technical errors that made Cyberpunk 2077 unplayable.

CD Projekt Red has since found their game removed from the PlayStation Store, vowed to make the game better with series of updates, and may even face legal action against investors over their poorly executed launch of the video game. While there are no shortages of bugs to report on, there is one that may be worth taking note of.

It seems that if players continuously pick up items, they may actually corrupt their save. It’s uncertain as to why, but the more items you have might actually result in the video game save file getting corrupt. Support for the title from GOG made note that players should use an older save file to get around this issue until it’s likely resolved completely. This could make for good practice, but with these massive RPG titles, it’s well worth making multiple saves to avoid having to replay hours of content.

Source: GOG