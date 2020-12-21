CD Projekt Red May Face Lawsuits Over Rough Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

It’s been a rough year for Cyberpunk 2077. The development team at CD Projekt Red had been talking Cyberpunk 2077 up for years and fans have been itching to get their hands on the game. This is all for good reason as well because CD Projekt Red has delivered big in the past with their The Witcher trilogy. These video game titles were massive successes and most had put Cyberpunk 2077 high up on a pedestal as we approached 2020.

This was the year that CD Projekt Red marked down for releasing Cyberpunk 2077 into the marketplace. However, none of us could have predicted that the world would get hit with a health pandemic outbreak. This prompted several studios to delay their games out of 2020 altogether, but CD Projekt Red kept up with their claims that Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t see the same fate.

Instead, the game would get delayed several times within 2020, but December 10, 2020, would mark the day in which Cyberpunk 2077 would finally be available for players to purchase. Fans waited years for their opportunity to dive into Night City and when December 10, 2020, finally came, the results were lackluster.

This title was unplayable for last-generation consoles, which was platforms that the title originally was only intended for. However, after several delays, the game development transitioned to working with the title on the next-generation platforms along with the enhanced versions of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, the game was filled with bugs and errors that left the title nowhere near the state that the developers advertised.

In fact, refunds were being put up that allowed console players the ability to return the game digitally while the studio continued optimizing their project. Now it looks like there are some lawyers and investors seeking class-action lawsuits against CD Projekt Red. According to PC Gamer, these lawsuits, if issued, would be against CD Projekt Red delivering a misrepresented product in order to obtain financial benefits.

Again, there doesn’t appear to be any lawsuits issued at the moment, but there are plenty of investors likely upset over the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Meanwhile, there have also been fans that have backed CD Projekt Red in hopes that the developer would be able to clear up the bugs and deliver a product that better represented the trailers and gameplay footage advertised.

Source: PC Gamer