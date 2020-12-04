Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have A Performance & Graphics Modes 

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated video game titles for years. Before we got any trailer showcasing the game, fans were rallying behind Cyberpunk 2077 simply because it was coming from a solid AAA video game development studio. The folks behind The Witcher, CD Projekt Red, has been working on this game for years and now we’re nearly there for its release date.

While the game is not officially available to enjoy right now, there are some copies that have been leaked out ahead of launch. This actually prompted CD Projekt Red to alert warnings that any content that comes out prior to the release for this game would get taken down. Still, without spoiling gameplay or what’s to come, fans are finding out some pretty useful information regarding the game. One of those unveils comes in the form of a setting on the Xbox Series X platform.

A Cyberpunk 2077 owner for the Xbox Series X noticed that there is a setting for performance or visual enhancements. This is likely something similar to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla setting which will probably cap the FPS, but right now we’re waiting on some official information to come out regarding the game setting to confirm things.

Likewise, we’re not sure if this is limited to the Xbox Series X or not. Since we’re working on information that comes from leaked copies of the game, we are pretty limited on what is readily available to view online. At any rate, we don’t have long to wait not as Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on December 10, 2020, which you can read about the official unlock times for the game right here.









Source: Twisted Voxel