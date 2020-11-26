Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Now Features Graphics & Performance Modes

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has been around for years now and it’s seen releases on multiple generations of consoles. However, it was a year gap between Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft took a gap to really work on that next installment which apparently could have used a bit more time in the development oven. A lot of games come out with some issues and glitches that are sorted out, but now it looks like this latest patch will give players a bit more options to tweak the game towards their liking.

While PC players are given a bit more access to settings and determining whether they want more visuals enhancements or performance, console gamers are usually stuck by a default choice. That’s not the case for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The video game received a patch that tacks on another few GBs of storage but it should be worth the update.

According to Ubisoft, this patch will bring in a few tweaks to the video game which should address some of the issues players were having. For instance, both next-generation console platforms apparently were suffering from screen tearing. This patch should fix that, but a more interesting move is that there will be two modes players can pick from for the video game.

There will be a performance and graphics mode. For performance, the game will dial down the graphics setting just a bit to bring out a stable 60 FPS throughout the gameplay. Meanwhile, the graphics mode will bring out a bump in visuals but will only feature 30 FPS. It looks like there is a bit of a give and takes here which may be frustrating for players who just purchased a new console and already have to decide on what area they are willing to sacrifice to enjoy their game.

Currently, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for purchase today. Players can pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5. If you would like a bit more information about the game or would like to see it in action then check out our Before You Buy video upload down below.

Source: Ubisoft