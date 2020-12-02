Cyberpunk 2077 Cryptic Message Leaves Players Baffled

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles to come out this year is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game title has been hyped for years now, well before there were any teasers or trailers for this game. All we had was a notice that CD Projekt Red was working on another RPG experience. After their incredible success with The Witcher trilogy, it wasn’t a surprise to see how many fans were eagerly awaiting to get their hands on a copy of the game.

CD Projekt Red has been teasing this game for a good long while. We’ve seen several gameplay footage uploads and streaming events that offered some insight look at the lore and gameplay mechanics. Unfortunately, the game has had plenty of delay announcements over this year as well. What was originally slated for April of this year turned into September. That eventually turned into November and while we had a gold status to the game development, Cyberpunk 2077 would get delayed again to December 10, 2020. That date has not changed yet and we’re just over a week away from its release. Some fans have even acquired copies of the game early through some retailers that broke the street release date.

Now it looks like there is a cryptic message from Twitter through the official Cyberpunk 2077 video game account. It’s an audio message from V with something big in the works, but details will come later. That message can be viewed above. Now fans are wondering just what this entails and if we’re getting ready for some kind of a big trailer or announcement regarding the title’s launch.

Speaking of the launch date, we know that the game is set for December 10, 2020, but as mentioned earlier, there are some copies that managed to get out ahead of launch. The development team from CD Projekt Red is asking those players to refrain from uploading any videos prior to the title launch. It’s all a means to avoid spoiling anything for players who are waiting for the game.

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

Source: Twitter