Epic Games Store Is Offering A Black Friday Sale Starting November 26

It’s almost time for Black Friday shopping to commence. This is a holiday for so many consumers and it’s a great way to start crossing off those holiday gift lists for friends and loved ones. However, it’s also a great opportunity to fill up on some goods for yourself. For gamers, there are several great video game deals you can take part in. Some of those deals are active right now as we lead up to the Black Friday shopping spree holiday.

From console games, hardware to PC digital releases, there are video game sales galore going on and the Epic Games Store wants to make sure you don’t miss out on their own Black Friday sale. It’s not a one-day event either. Like most retailers, there are several sales going on that will last a few days to a few weeks. It’s all about getting those products off store shelves and into the homes of consumers.

Fortunately, for PC gamers the Epic Games Store will be around for a few days. Starting on November 26, 2020, players can jump onto their digital storefront and start purchasing some video games on the cheap. This sale will last until December 3, 2020, so you have a few days to think about what video games you may want to start adding to your backlog. However, here’s the downside right now. We don’t know just what video game titles will be offered for sale.

The Epic Games Store is only willing to showcase their Black Friday Sale dates and not any insight as to what video game titles will be featured. However, because there are a few days to this sale, you can jump online and check out the deals starting tomorrow. Likewise, you can check out our breakdown of the best video game sales and deals for Black Friday 2020 right here.

Source: Epic