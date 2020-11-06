Black Friday 2020 Video Game Deals Guide

Black Friday is nearly upon us for 2020 and that means there will be deals galore. However, it’s not likely going to be the usual Black Friday event as the entire world is still going through the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. With that said, I imagine there will be quite a few sales going on where players can purchase goods online for delivery. However, you want to look at Black Friday this year, there is still quite a few deals to be had in the United States of America.

I’m going to throw some of the best deals there are for this season down below. You will want to check back as I’ll continue to update this page with more deals as they are released. In the meantime, check out what deals are currently being showcased right now.

Note: These deals will be available on November 11

128 GB MicroSD Card $13

Video Game Highlights

The Last of Us Part 2 $30

Marvel’s Avengers $30

Just Dance 2021 $30

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30

Marvel’s Spider-Man $20

Star Wars: Squadrons $20

Persona 5 Royal Standard Edition $20

Doom Eternal $20

Red Dead Redemption 2 $20

Final Fantasy VII Remake $30

The Outer Worlds $30

Death Stranding $20

Days Gone $20

The Outer Worlds $20

God of War $10

Nioh 2 $10

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $10

The Last of Us Remastered $10

Super Mario Maker 2 $40

Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40

Yoshi’s Crafted World $35

Resident Evil 3 $15

Accessories

400GB MicroSDXC $60

Elite Edition Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch $13

Rocket Fish TV Dock Kit Nintendo Switch $25

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership $45

NBA Jam Arcade1Up $400

Table Top Arcade $180