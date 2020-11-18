Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Footage For PlayStation Consoles Is In The Works

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out in 2020 has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was highly anticipated and while it continued to get delayed, there doesn’t seem to be anything to suggest that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make its new intended release for December. However, fans who want to get the game may have been waiting to see just how the title will perform on their desired platform.

It wasn’t long ago that CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 was getting delayed out of November. This delay turned out to be an optimization effort on the development’s part. While we’re not entirely sure how far away some console platforms were compared to others, but this delay would evidently be long enough to ensure that the game played perfectly on each platform it releases on. In fact, there was recently a video upload from CD Projekt Red that showcased some console gameplay footage.

This gameplay footage switched back and forth between the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X. While the game doesn’t look like it’s being bogged down any for those particular platforms it doesn’t offer anything for PlayStation owners. That’s going to change as it has been revealed that a PlayStation gameplay video is also planned. I’d imagine that it will offer some different gameplay footage but also swaps between the likes of the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, there is no date stated on just when this gameplay footage would pop up. Still, you can be assured that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gameplay footage is coming at some point. As for when you can pick up a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you can do so on December 10, 2020.

Source: Twinfinite