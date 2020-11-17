New Cyberpunk 2077 Video Shows Console Gameplay Footage

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out in 2020 has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game. After their success with The Witcher RPG trilogy, a brand new RPG title will be throwing players into the future where humanity relies on augmentations for a wide variety of areas in their daily lives. It’s been a game that has only seen hype continue to build up with fans eager to get their hands on a copy. Unfortunately, the title has also been subjected to several delays and it has left some fans to be cautious when approaching the December release date.

While there have been several videos and streams to hype up the game, we finally have some new gameplay footage. In what was a surprise Night City Wire special upload, CD Projekt Red thought it best to release 10 minutes of gameplay footage for Cyberpunk 2077. We’ve seen gameplay footage before but this was PC builds of the title and now it looks like we finally have some footage that highlights two particular consoles.

In the video, CD Projekt Red showcases Cyberpunk 2077 on both the Xbox Series X along the Xbox One platforms. In the past, there were mentions of Cyberpunk 2077 being delayed purely because of optimization being required for certain platforms. Hopefully, this video can give players an idea of where the game is at in terms of performance right now. At any rate, you can view the latest gameplay footage for Cyberpunk 2077 above.

In terms of when you can get your hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure. While it was slated to launch this month, CD Projekt Red ultimately decided to delay the game until December 10, 2020. We know that the game will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia platforms.









Source: YouTube