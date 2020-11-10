CD Projekt Red Confirms December Release Date For Cyberpunk 2077

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing in 2020 has been CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 video game. After the immense success the studio had over The Witcher trilogy, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the next thrilling open-world RPG title. We knew Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works for several years now and after teases, trailers, and streams, we’re slowly getting to the release date of this game.

However, with the game being heavily talked about, CD Projekt Red wants to ensure the game is as well optimized and ready for launch as possible. This has resulted in several delays that continued to push the game back further and further in 2020. The latest delay hit the internet by storm when CD Projekt Red alerted fans a little less than a month out of the intended release in November, that Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed once again.

We’re now looking at Cyberpunk 2077 being released on December 10, 2020, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that another delay is inbound. In fact, with the game being so close to 2021, there were plenty of fans assuming that it would get bumped into early 2021 in which the development team would have additional time to ensure that the game is optimized for all the platforms it’s releasing on. After all, the game is coming out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. However, the rumors going around that a delay is coming out are nothing more than rumors.

Recently IGN reached out to CD Projekt Red for a comment on the latest rumors in which the spokesperson stated that usually, the studio doesn’t comment on rumors. However, with that said, the development studio is still on track for its December 10, 2020 release date, and the latest updates across the various social media accounts are pointing towards the upcoming launch date.

