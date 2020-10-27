Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed To December

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles for 2020 has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game title has been gained a massive following since its initial announcement well before there were any trailers or gameplay footage released. Still, for fans that have been eager to get their hands on a copy, it’s been a challenge. The long wait was finally coming to an end as fans prepared to pick up the game in less than a month away. However, it looks like another delay has hit the game yet again pushing Cyberpunk 2077 even closer to 2021.

There’s been a couple of delays for this game so far. CD Projekt Red has been striving to bring out an iconic title that will be fun for fans worldwide. We’ve seen plenty of content for the title as well thanks to the various Night City Wire streams that highlighted the various aspects of this game. Fans also really rejoiced at the recent gold status the game hit this month which seemed that nothing was going to stop Cyberpunk 2077 from hitting the marketplace on time.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Unfortunately, that’s not the case as a new tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has gone out from the development team. According to the tweet, the development team is still working on the game even after reaching the gold status. It’s all about providing the best quality product possible for fans at launch and it looks like the studio doesn’t feel that the game is there quite yet. The tweet message went on to state that the reason for this delay is to ensure that Cyberpunk 2077 runs smoothly across all the platforms at launch which is the area that’s needing the most work.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on just which platforms seem to be the most difficult for the studio right now, but it’s something that should be hammered out by the new release date for this game. At the current moment, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on December 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms.









