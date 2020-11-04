PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller May Offer Custom Faceplate Options

There’s a ton of hype for the video game industry right now. This is the year that both Microsoft and Sony are bringing out their next-generation video game console platforms into the market. However, this upcoming generation of consoles Sony is hoping to bring in a more immersive experience. Of course, with the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, it was a bit of a challenge for Sony to really offer players a chance to experience these new features for the PlayStation 5 ahead of the console launch.

Still, through various marketing advertisements and online streams, we got a bit of a look inside the console and the next-generation controller. Rather than being named the DualShock 5, Sony has dubbed the official PlayStation 5 controller as the DualSense. This particular controller will come packed with some unique features such as a built-in microphone right inside the controller. However, to give players that immersion I mentioned earlier, the DualSense will feature an advanced rumble system to give developers more ability to offer vibration feedback for different scenarios such as going through different terrains or feeling the brute force of a successful parry. Additionally, the triggers will offer a bit more resistance if the developers opt to make them react to different situations.

While the controller has the same overall shape as the previous DualShock 4 controller, the DualSense offers a two-tone visual appearance by default. That may be something that Sony may change up as a new video from John Glasscock has showcased in a new video featuring the DualSense and the different features that comes packed with the device. One of the elements covered is something we haven’t seen talked about and it’s the ability to remove the faceplate cover with practically no major force or tools.

This is leading to some speculation that Sony is going to offer custom faceplates for the PlayStation 5 DualSense. Overall, it’s a similar process to the PlayStation 5 faceplate which users can remove to clean out the dust accumulation. For now, it’s uncertain if this is something that Sony has plans for or if this faceplate is actually not meant to be taken off. After all, it wasn’t long ago that we covered a company that was forced to stop selling custom PlayStation 5 faceplates.

Source: YouTube