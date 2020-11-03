Friday The 13th: The Game Servers Are Shutting Down

Normally video game adaptations of movies are a bit sub-par, but there’s an exception for Friday the 13th: The Game. This is a video game title that heavily focuses on multiplayer gameplay. Friday the 13th: The Game can support up to eight players, seven of which are camp counselors while the remaining one will take on the role of Jason Voorhees. There are two end goals of the game, the players will work together in order to defeat Jason while the main enemy player will search and slaughter the hidden camp counselors.

This title quickly grew a cult following and while there were active players, developers were finding themselves in a heap of trouble. Without going into the long story of it all, a legal lawsuit emerged over the Jason IP and it resulted in this game not receiving updates. While the game didn’t receive updates that provided even more content, there are still active players enjoying the game and it’s proven to be a fun title to produce content online.

However, the day is finally coming to end the game once and for all. It looks like the next update will kill the servers this month. This means that you won’t be able to enjoy the game with others in matches unless you connect in private matches. This should at the very least be something that fans can continue to enjoy even if there’s a community of players that will soon drop the game.

Fortunately, the gameplay is similar to another title that’s continuing to thrive online and that’s Dead By Daylight. It’s overall the same kind of setup but there are more diverse characters and crossovers. The latest of which brings the Silent Hill IP into the game such as the iconic character Pyramid Head as the monster.

