Path of Exile Devs Delay Expansion Because Of Cyberpunk 2077

Video game releases can be quite competitive and while some big-name titles release relatively around the same time as the competition, others try to launch games in a relatively open release week. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that has been talked about nonstop and continues to become a massive online presence. Coming from CD Projekt Red, the development team really knows how to handle an RPG with the studio delivering tons of content and details for players to go through. Of course, with that said, the game has been going through a few delays.

These delays have been split among fans with players feeling confident that the next release date will stick and that there would be enough time for the developers to offer a solid experience. Others find the delays more frustrating. In fact, the game delay was pushed back even further with the new intended launch of Cyberpunk 2077 being December 10, 2020, which was moved from its previous November 19, 2020, release date. That will at least open up more time for players to enjoy some October video game releases such as the recently released Watch Dogs Legion along with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla being readily available for players to go through during November.

Unfortunately, the new release date may have cast a shadow over the games that we’re intending to be released around the same time. In fact, one video game development studio is not taking the chance on losing out on players over Cyberpunk 2077 and has since pushed their intended launch date back. I’m referring to Path of Exile which had the 3.13 expansion set to launch in mid-December. Because Cyberpunk 2077 has been moved to December 10, 2020, Grinding Gear Games is pushing its expansion launch date into January 2021.

There’s nothing other than Cyberpunk 2077 causing this delay as everything was still on track for its release date. Instead, in a post on the official Path of Exile forums, developers noted that the anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 video game would have likely drawn a wedge between some players interested in both titles. This is why the studio will move their release date and bring the game update out with less focus around the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Don’t expect anything to change with the development of this expansion either as the studio will simply complete 3.13 and move on to the next expansion 3.14.

