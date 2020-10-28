Sony Has Plans For More Studio Acquisitions 

It looks like Sony may be still in the market to grow its overall presence in the video game industry. In the past few months, there’s been some big news regarding Microsoft and its purchase of ZeniMax Media. Now it looks like Sony is still interested in cutting some deals to get a few more studios under their umbrella. However, who may be on Sony’s radar at the moment is anyone’s guess. All we know is that both companies are likely building up their stockpile of exclusives in the coming video game console platform generation.

We are quickly on our way to the next generation of video game console platforms. Both Microsoft and Sony are prepared to release their next video game consoles into the marketplace next month and while both consoles are bound to bring in plenty of consumer purchases, what may really help win the battle between the companies is the exclusive software available. It’s not a big competition this current-generation of platforms in a lot of player’s eyes. Sony has a wide range of big-name exclusive IPs that they brought out for the PlayStation 4 meanwhile Microsoft is apparently not going to make the same mistake twice by easing up on the exclusive content for their brand.

Not only does Microsoft have several studios already under their control along with the newly established studio The Initiative, they recently made a pretty sizable purchase. Coming in at over $7 billion, Microsoft had begun the purchase of ZeniMax Media which comes with several studios. Included in the mix is Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, id Software, and arguably the biggest name in this batch, Bethesda Softworks. This has left so many players around the world as to if we’ll see Microsoft release certain fan-favorite titles exclusively under their platforms such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

While it’s been stated in the past that Microsoft is always in the market to make some studio purchases, the very same can be said for Sony. Recently Sony’s PlayStation head, Jim Ryan, spoke with Reuters. During the conversation, Jim Ryan noted that Sony will continue to grow organically along with selective mergers and acquisitions. Again, what we don’t know is just which studios Sony is already considering their next purchase.

