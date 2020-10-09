Japanese Localization Manager Reveals Cyberpunk 2077 Physical Script

Easily one of the most anticipated and hyped up video game titles coming out this year has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game title was developed by the folks behind The Witcher trilogy and it was recently unveiled to have gone gold. Nothing is going to stop this game from reaching its November release date date. However, a new image has surfaced showing off just how massive the script is for Cyberpunk 2077.

We knew that there was a ton of attention to detail for Cyberpunk 2077 as trailers and interviews suggested a quite lived in world. Also with the same people working on the title as The Witcher trilogy, expectations for an incredible RPG title was set high. Still, that may have left some wondering just how much dialogue there will be in this upcoming title. While we don’t have the full details on that matter quite yet, a Japanese localization manager has unveiled a section of the physical script through his Twitter account. Don’t get too excited as nothing is revealed, but you can see by just how many pages and stacks are presented in the photo that there will be a ton of voice over dialogue available.

This is not the only bit of Cyberpunk 2077 news that will be coming out this month before the game release. CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 would be receiving another Night City Wire later this month on October 15, 2020. If you don’t recall, these Night City Wires are essentially live streams that offer deep dives into the game. We’ve learned everything from gangs, missions, mechanics, and in this next video stream we are supposedly learning more about the vehicles that will be available within the game.

As for when we can get our hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, the game is still slated for release in November. Specifically, fans can expect Cyberpunk 2077 to release on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. With that said there is a next-generation platform port coming sometime in 2021.









Source: IGN