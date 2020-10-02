Xbox Waiting For Master Chief’s Invitation For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 

There’s a massive following for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s not only the latest installment to the Super Smash Bros video game lineup, but one of the biggest in terms of having a robust roster. The video game installment was announced to come packed with every past character featured in the Super Smash Bros video game franchise. Not only that several newcomers are being added into the mix regularly. Just this week we got the announcement of the next set of fighters coming into the mix.

For those of you who missed it, the next batch of fighters coming into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Minecraft. There is a mix of characters from the franchise which will be represented in the video game, but it looks like fans are wanting another iconic franchise brought into the game next and that’s Master Chief from Halo. While years ago it would have seemed very doubtful that the iconic Xbox exclusive hero would make an appearance on Nintendo, it does seem that Microsoft would be interested in a crossover.

Recently a fan tweeted out to the official Xbox Twitter account for France where they asked when Master Chief would be featured in Super Smash Bros. According to the translated reply, Master Chief is still waiting for his invitation. This could be a tease for Nintendo to pick up on and potentially work the character into their game next, but only time will tell. It would be interesting to see how Nintendo would handle the Xbox exclusive character in its IP.

Il attend toujours son invitation… pic.twitter.com/ECyW76JeqU — Xbox FR (@XboxFR) October 1, 2020

Perhaps we would see Master Chief and Arbiter in which we wonder just how that would look like in Super Smash Bros. Regardless, fans would likely be interested in this crossover and may even want to take a chance in picking up the Nintendo Switch platform or the video game, in general, to see the iconic hero fight alongside other IP characters.

Source: Gamerant