Monster Hunter World Title Update 5 Receives New Trailer, Set to Release This Week

Capcom has released a new trailer for their fifth and final update for the critically acclaimed monster-slaying RPG title — Monster Hunter: World.

Title Update 5, is set to release later this week on October 1st on all platforms. The new update comes bringing a ton of new content, activities, and more for players to enjoy. Monster Hunter: World has been ongoing for quite some time now, and the developers have been doing a great job with keeping the fans engaged.

This final update will be sad, but we should be pretty excited as well as it is bringing a ton of new stuff to the game. Capcom has released a new trailer for Title Update 5, which showcases some of the aforementioned new activities, monsters, and more!

Check out the brand new trailer for Title Update 5 for Monster Hunter: World down below:

Get ready, Hunters! Title Update 5 storms onto #Iceborne Oct 1st at 00:00 UTC.

🐉 Fatalis

❄️ Arch-Tempered Velkhana

🌏 USJ Collaboration

👻 Fun Fright Fest

In related news, Capcom teased Title Update 5 not too long ago. This is where the developer initially talked about the upcoming changes and additions.

They released new trailers for upcoming monsters, released a developer diary talking about “The Last Stand”, and so much more. If you’re interested in checking out more content for Title Update 5, including its roadmap, read the full article right here!

Title Update 5 for Monster Hunter World is set to release on OCtober 1st for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube