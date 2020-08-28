Monster Hunter World 5th Free & Final Update Coming September 30th; New Trailer, Developer Diary, and More Released
Capcom is preparing for its final free title update for Monster Hunter World’s expansion — Iceborne. Today the developers released a 2020 roadmap for the game, which shows the upcoming plans for MHW: Iceborne.
As we can see from the chart down below, we have a couple of big days incoming. Players will receive new event quests, the highly anticipated new monster — Fatalis, and the fifth major title update, which is scheduled to go live on October 1st. Iceborne has been an epic expansion bringing a ton of great content for Monster Hunter fans. The last free update will definitely be one for the books.
Check out the roadmap down below:
Capcom has released a ton of content for the upcoming updates heading towards Monster Hunter World, and in addition to the detailed roadmap above, we also received a new trailer for the incoming monster — Fatalis, and a developer diary for ‘The Final Stand’.
Check out the Fatalis trailer down below:
Check out the developer diary: The Final Stand down below:
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s fifth free title update is scheduled to go live for all platforms on September 30th. Are you excited for the upcoming title update? Let us know in the comments below!