Monster Hunter World 5th Free & Final Update Coming September 30th; New Trailer, Developer Diary, and More Released

Capcom is preparing for its final free title update for Monster Hunter World’s expansion — Iceborne. Today the developers released a 2020 roadmap for the game, which shows the upcoming plans for MHW: Iceborne.

As we can see from the chart down below, we have a couple of big days incoming. Players will receive new event quests, the highly anticipated new monster — Fatalis, and the fifth major title update, which is scheduled to go live on October 1st. Iceborne has been an epic expansion bringing a ton of great content for Monster Hunter fans. The last free update will definitely be one for the books.

Check out the roadmap down below:

Capcom has released a ton of content for the upcoming updates heading towards Monster Hunter World, and in addition to the detailed roadmap above, we also received a new trailer for the incoming monster — Fatalis, and a developer diary for ‘The Final Stand’.

Check out the Fatalis trailer down below:

Check out the developer diary: The Final Stand down below:

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s fifth free title update is scheduled to go live for all platforms on September 30th. Are you excited for the upcoming title update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Capcom