Bandai Namco Releases New Gameplay Trailer for Upcoming Jump Force DLC Character, Hiei

Bandai Namco has officially released the gameplay trailer for their recently announced DLC characters for Jump Force — Hiei.

The new trailer, which is about a minute long, showcases the upcoming DLC character in action. Fans of Yu Yu Hakusho will be glad to see Hiei make his way into the anime fighting game as it makes great sense. However, the release for the character is still a ways off, but at least fans can rest easy as we finally got to see the character in action.

Check out the brand new gameplay trailer for Hiei down below:

As I mentioned above, Bandai Namco recently announced the latest DLC character to join the ever-growing roster of playable characters in the anime-based fighting title — Jump Force.

The developers have noted that he, Hiei, is set to release on all platforms in Fall 2021, which is quite a ways out. The announcement came with a chock full of screenshots showcasing Hiei in action; we got action poses, close-ups, and everything in between. Hiei is looking pretty good! If you’re interested in learning more about Hiei, read the latest article right here!

Jump Force: Deluxe Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited about Hiei’s arrival? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube