Doom Eternal Set To Release On Xbox Game Pass This October

Microsoft made some massive news in the video game industry earlier this week. If you haven’t heard, which chances are you have, Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media. This is a big company that owns several studios who have made at least a couple of franchises that you’ve played and enjoyed. This has now let Microsoft take control of these studios and IPs which means that we very well could see some great video game software release exclusives on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PC platform.

To name off a few of them, you have the likes of Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango GameWorks, id Software, and Bethesda. Again, if the names don’t ring a bell, the IPs we’re looking at here the likes of Dishonored, Prey, The Evil Within, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Doom. That’s just naming a few of these IPs that are now owned by Microsoft. However, one of the areas that Microsoft has been pushing to their fan base is the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that gives players access to countless video game titles and Microsoft exclusives at launch.

We’re bound to see several of these games hit the Xbox Game Pass soon, but for starters, one of the latest video game title releases, Doom Eternal, is preparing to hit the online Xbox Game Pass subscription this upcoming month. Microsoft has announced that Doom Eternal will be launching on Xbox Game Pass starting on October 1, 2020, that’s just a few days away from today. This is also the latest installment to Doom with the first DLC, The Ancient Ones, also gearing up for release. Unfortunately, we don’t know if this DLC pack will be hitting the Xbox Game Pass at launch or not.

At any rate, Doom Eternal, as mentioned, is the latest installment to the Doom franchise. This game takes place after the events of the 2016 Doom reboot, where our favorite Doom Slayer is forced back on Earth to demolish all the demonic scum that’s flooded the open streets. If you enjoyed the first installment then you’ll like this one as well. It’s another action-packed FPS, but you can get more insight on the game and our impressions of the title with our Before You Buy episode down below.

