Top 15 NEW RPGs of 2021

2020 was quite the unique year and its one that pushed a lot of games back. With the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak forcing development studios to close shop and have employees work remotely, several titles ended up moving from their intended release year of 2020 to 2021. As a result, we’re going to see quite a filled and exciting year of video game releases. If you’re looking to start marking down your 2021 calendar of what video game titles are launching then let us help you out. In this list, we’re going to showcase some of the most anticipated RPG video games slated for a 2021 release. You will want to bookmark this page as we’ll continue to update it with new information and video game titles as they are announced.

#15 Darkest Dungeon 2

Developer: Red Hook Studios

Publisher: Red Hook Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Darkest Dungeon, a 2016 RPG title from Red Hook Studios, is receiving a sequel in 2021. The video game will feature a new story in a brand new location. What we know so far about the game is that players will be taking on a new quest to find loot and treasures all while battling even foes. However, unlike the first installment, players will be going through an icy location according to the developers is called The Howling End. Apparently, combat will mainly be the same as a turn-based combat RPG and we can likely see the same classes from the first install of the game. This is another title that is still a bit scarce in terms of details, but if you’re a fan of the first installment then you likely already have this game on your watchlist.

#14 Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

If you’re a tabletop gamer as well then you may be familiar with Werewolf: The Apocalypse. This is a tabletop RPG from White Wolf Publishing, but now developers Cyanide is turning the tabletop game into a video game release for 2021. Players will be tossed into the World of Darkness where a variety of fictional creatures exist. In this world, players will be taking on the role of a werewolf named Cahal. After being kicked out of his clan tribe, Cahal disobeys the law and returns in hopes to protect is when he discovered something had happened to his son.

This is an action RPG title and with it, players will be able to make tweaks to Cahal through a skill tree. As you progress through the game and fight against a vampire group that’s leaving pollution into the world, you’ll find various situations that may require Cahal to take a human form, wolf, or even a werewolf. This is a game that may be a bit unknown at the moment, but one that’s well worth keeping tabs on which is why we’re tossing it as a bonus game to check out.

#13 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XSX

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Fable is a big RPG franchise and we’ve received three mainline installments to the IP. However, it’s been a franchise that has since become dormant. With Microsoft owning the IP, there’s been rumors and speculation that we were not completely done with this franchise and that at some point there would be another installment. It finally became a reality in July of 2020 when Microsoft offered a teaser for Fable, a reboot to the franchise. Now before you get too excited, we don’t know anything about this reboot.

What the story will hold for gamers, the mechanics, and if we will see certain areas or characters return is completely up in the air at the moment. Still, we do know that Playground Games is responsible for this open-world RPG which is a big change-up for the studio. These are the folks that are responsible for the Forza Horizon series so going from racing titles to an open-world RPG may be a challenge but a refreshing new project for the studio to take on.

#12 Nier: Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…

Developer: Toylogic

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: April 23, 2021

Co-op: N.A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Nier franchise could be a bit confusing but they make for some fun games. For instance, we have Nier: Replicant ver. 1.22474487139… coming out this year. It’s a bit much to remember the title, but if you were a fan of Nier: Automata then you might want to dive into this game too. It’s an upgraded version of Nier Replicant which acts as a prequel to Nier: Automata which was previously only released in Japan. While the combat has been tweaked a bit to feel more like the gameplay you’re used to with the Nier: Automata installment. If you’re a fan of the hack and slash action-packed combat then this might have to be a day one buy.

#11 Bravely Default 2

Developer: Claytechworks Co. LTD, Team Asano

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Bravely Default released back in 2012 as Nintendo 3DS exclusive. This traditional JRPG was a hit and outside of gaining a following, the IP was hit with high remarks from critics along with fans. As a result, it wasn’t surprising to see the franchise live on with a sequel that continued the narrative of the first installment known as Bravely Second: End Layer where it also released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2016.

During The Game Awards 2019, we got a trailer unveiling of Bravely Default 2. This is not necessarily a sequel to the franchise as it’s simply a standalone installment. We’re going to receive a brand new storyline along with a new cast of characters though we expect the gameplay to more or less stay the same. Unlike the previous two installment, Bravely Default 2 will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. However, we don’t know just what the development studio has planned for us as no details has been released at the moment.

#10 Dark Alliance

Developer: Tuque Games

Publisher: Wizards of the Coast

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

It’s been quite a few years since we got a Dark Alliance title. The game series got its big start in 2001 that was set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Overall, the game was a hack-and-slash title that focused on cooperative gameplay, though after the 2004 sequel installment released, the series had laid dormant. That was until The Game Awards 2019 where a new Dark Alliance title was unveiled through an announcement trailer. Now we didn’t get any details as to what we can expect with this new game installment, but with the title series being aimed around co-op, we imagine this new upcoming game will retain multiplayer-focused gameplay.

#9 Biomutant

Developer: Experiment 101

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Biomutant is a game that’s been around for a few years now but has yet to see a launch into the marketplace. While it’s been slated to release a few times in the past, the developers are now pushing for launch this year. In Biomutant, players take the role of a raccoon-like creature that must save the world. With a poisonous oil springing up from the ground, most of the world is quickly infected and dying off.

With the Tree of Life now at threat of becoming infected thus destroying the world, players must step up and save the day. It’s a pretty unique game-looking game and it’s set in an open-world for players to explore whereas the combat looks a bit more like a mix of melee combat and gunplay, but for now we’re still waiting to get the official release date for this title.

#8 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX,

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online/Local

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Fans who want to dive back into Gotham City will get a chance to in 2021 with Gotham Knights. This time around players will not be taking the role of the caped crusader, but instead other members of the bat family. In this game, players will find that Batman has perished early on and is leaving Gotham City in the hands of his most trusted allies, Nightwing, Red hood, Robin, and Batgirl, in which players will be able to take control of these characters in this action RPG. From what has been showcased so far at the time of writing this description, it looks like Gotham Knights will offer unique gameplay and perks for each playable character.

Likewise, it looks like there will be a seamless drop-in function so that a secondary player can take the role of one of the free hero characters at any given moment without disrupting the storyline. Speaking of the storyline, it’s said to be completely original which means that outside of some notable characters and of course the setting of Gotham City, you will find a unique story that wasn’t previously showcased in the comic book series or animated films.

#7 Outriders

Developer: People Can Fly

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Stadia

Release: April 1, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Outriders is an FPS that features cooperative gameplay with players being able to freely drop in and out at any given time. This game features an odd hostile world where players are gunning through creatures to reach an energy source. People Can Fly has a pretty solid track record with FPS and as a result, we have some pretty high expectations for this upcoming game. So far the gameplay footage looks a bit similar to the likes of Destiny where players will head into an area and fight off a slew of enemies before moving on. That also means that there is a ton of customization options players can make use of as they progress through the game so whether it’s weapons, armor, and skill trees, there’s likely a good amount of content to swift through as you build up your character.

#6 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

FromSoftware is a pretty big game development studio that brought out the infamous Souls franchise. The game series is not only tough but incredibly popular and there’s a ton of hype over the studio’s next big video game release, Elden Ring. This is another brand new action RPG being developed under game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Likewise, there’s another credible name that has given fans some interest in this game and that’s author George R.R. Martin, who is stepping in to expand the lore of the game. If you’re not familiar with the name, George R.R. Martin is the man responsible for A Song of Ice and Fire which was adapted to the hit premium HBO series, Game of Thrones. Now the duo is working on a new fantasy world where players will be going through an open world Souls-like video game.

Being developed by the creator behind the Souls series, you can expect some tough battles, but it does look like there are some areas that FromSoftware is hoping to feature in this game that wasn’t present in past titles such as using mounts to traversing the world. At the moment, we’re left in the dark on what to expect but we’re hopeful that this title which is slated for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 console platforms, will see a launch in 2021.

#5 Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: NS

Release: March 26, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Another Monster Hunter video game is coming out this year from Capcom and interestingly enough this is from a team that worked alongside the production of Monster Hunter World. Made for the Nintendo Switch, players will find that a lot of the gameplay will mimic Monster Hunter World so for instance, you’re still going to see a big open-world element to this game rather than being broken up in zones. However, where this game is changing things up for the franchise is that there’s more focus on vertical movement. Players will have new tools that can allow characters to scale upwards.

If you played a Monster Hunter game before, especially Monster Hunter World, you shouldn’t have much problem jumping into this installment. Of course, newcomers may find themselves looking into different strategies and meta builds as this franchise can get a bit complex. Fortunately, there’s still an online component as well so if you don’t want to go through this game as a solo experience, then you can join some friends during a hunt.

#4 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There are quite a few of us excited to get our hands on Starfield. The video game was a big reveal from Bethesda a few years ago at this point. However, we know just about nothing about Starfield. It was stated in 2018 that this game would be a next-generation video game release and now that the next-generation consoles are out, we’re left waiting for another big reveal that tells us about the premise and gameplay mechanics. However, being a Bethesda game you could probably assume that this title will play out similarly to the likes of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, but just in space. For now, it’s a game that’s quite hyped with fans hoping that they’ll get a chance to play this title before 2021 wraps.

#3 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Dying Light was a big zombie game hit when it launched back in 2015. It had a parkour-style element to it which players could quickly traverse around structures as they battle against undead hordes. However, its sequel has been in development for quite a while at this point. We’re still waiting on the game and, hopefully, we’re going to receive it this year. From what we know so far, this title takes place over a decade after the events of the first game with the zombie plague proving to be disastrous around the world.

Players are essentially one of the least safe cities which is not only in a threat of the undead beyond the walls but the fact that there are conflicting factions within the city limits itself. Gameplay will mainly be the same as the last installment, but the developers have expressed that this game will feature quite a few choices throughout the campaign which will have big consequences so we’re interested in seeing how extensive the consequences go in this game when it releases.

#2 Horizon: Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Easily one of the more popular exclusives for the PlayStation 4 was Guerrilla Games Horizon Zero Dawn, an open-world action RPG that follows a young woman named Aloy. In this series, the game is set in the distant future where mankind has fallen with large mechanical beasts taking the role of an apex predator. What’s left of mankind has turned into small tribes that live in fear of these mechanical monsters. Aloy was born as an outcast and to uncover the truth behind where she came from and why she was outcasted is her main journey in the first installment. Meanwhile, fans can prepare for the sequel which is slated to release in 2021.

In this game, it looks like Aloy has set her eyes upon exploring the western outskirts that expands onto the Pacific Coast. It’s here that she learns a new plague is killing not only humans but vegetation as well. Players will need to find a way to save humanity once again, but in this journey not only will there be new mechanical foes but also hostile human factions that have found a way to take control of these beasts. This game is said to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but you might recall that Horizon Zero Dawn released on PC a few years after its launch on the PlayStation 4. No statements are indicating that will happen for this sequel but it’s something you may want to look out for.

#1 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines was a popular game that grew a cult following. However, it took a few years before it was unveiled that a sequel was in the works. Being developed by Hardsuit Labs, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 follows a harsh time in the Vampire politics world. A big war is going on between factions in Seattle and you end up in the middle of it all. This is a game that developers are trying to make incredibly immersive. In Bloodlines 2, there will be a series of choices that will be presented to the player as they progress through the story to find out what’s causing the war and the faction you align with.

Each choice and action will adapt the narrative for players. We don’t know just how drastic the story will change quite yet, but according to the official game description, everything that goes into how you maintain your humanity while being a vampire will affect the playthrough experience. As for how the game will handle, this is a first-person perspective title with gamers having a variety of choices when it comes to combat such as using melee weapons, firearms, or vampire abilities.

Bonus

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The first three mainline Mass Effect games were massive sellers as it took places through an epic adventure that put life as the galaxy knew it at risk. With players fighting for everyone’s survival, the series took us through all kinds of twists and turns. BioWare is known for delivering some incredible narrative-driven video game titles and most would still recommend Mass Effect to new players today.

Those games can be a bit dated today but thankfully this year we’re getting a remastered collection of the three games. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is bringing out the fire three titles from the franchise which the developers are enhancing while keeping the original work safely intact. This should be a big hit when it launches just from fans who want to once again relive this series on modern platforms along with newcomers that might have missed out on the IP originally.