Top 10 New RPGs Coming in 2020

Get ready 2020 is nearly upon us and it’s going to come packing with a ton of great video game titles to enjoy. If you’re looking to mark down a few video game titles that may be worth picking up when 2020 hits then check out our list below. In this particular article, we’re going to focus on a few of our most anticipated third-person video game titles that are slated to expected to launch in 2020. Likewise, we’re going to continue our efforts in updating this article frequently when new and exciting video game titles are announced in this coming year.

#10 Darkest Dungeon 2

Developer: Red Hook Studios

Publisher: Red Hook Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Darkest Dungeon, a 2016 RPG title from Red Hook Studios, is receiving a sequel in 2020. The video game will feature a new story in a brand new location. What we know so far about the game is that players will be taking on a new quest to find loot and treasures all while battling even foes. However, unlike the first installment, players will be going through an icy location according to the developers is called The Howling End. Apparently, combat will mainly be the same as a turn-based combat RPG and we can likely see the same classes from the first install of the game. This is another title that is still a bit scarce in terms of details, but if you’re a fan of the first installment then you likely already have this game on your watchlist.

#9 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Starfield is a brand new IP being developed by Bethesda, the developers behind the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises. Announced through E3 2018, Bethesda revealed Starfield to be a next-generation video game title release but didn’t offer any more details beyond that. We can expect it to be some type of a science fiction video game and that it will be launching before the release of The Elder Scrolls VI. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if this game is officially revealed with new details and premise during E3 2020.

#8 The Elder Scrolls VI

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: TBD

Release: TBD

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Elder Scrolls franchise started up back in 1994 and it’s still going strong today. While Bethesda has been putting out several copies and renditions of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim into the market, gamers should start to prepare for the upcoming main installment, The Elder Scrolls VI. We’ve been waiting a few years now for this game to make its debut and as it stands right now, we can’t offer any concrete details for what to expect.

During E3 2018 Bethesda alerted the world that The Elder Scrolls VI was in the works. It’s supposedly a game that will launch after the release of Starfield, a brand new IP also being worked on by Bethesda. As such, we don’t know if this game will launch in 2020 at all or if we will see it slip by. At any rate, fans have been eager to see what the narrative will consist of with this upcoming installment along with where it will be set.

#7 Wasteland 3

Developer: inXile Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online 2 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Wasteland released back in 1988 for the PC by developers Interplay Productions and while the game was supposed to receive sequels, the developers never progressed any further after the original installment. Years later, however, we finally got a Wasteland 2 from developers inXile Entertainment with Wasteland 3 set to launch in 2020. Wasteland 3 takes place in the frozen land of Colorado where gamers step into the shoes of the last surviving member of a Ranger Squad. With turn-based combat, gamers can freely explore the world and progress alone or with the help of a friend thanks to the title featuring both synchronous and asynchronous multiplayer. Not too many details have been shared about the game but the developers did state on the official website that gamers will be presented with story arcs featuring difficult moral choices.

#6 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines was a popular game that grew a cult following. However, it took a few years before it was unveiled that a sequel was in the works. Being developed by Hardsuit Labs, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 follows a harsh time in the Vampire politics world. A big war is going on between factions in Seattle and you end up in the middle of it all. This is a game that developers are trying to make incredibly immersive. In Bloodlines 2, there will be a series of choices that will be presented to the player as they progress through the story to find out what’s causing the war and the faction you align with.

Each choice and action will adapt the narrative for players. We don’t know just how drastic the story will change quite yet, but according to the official game description, everything that goes into how you maintain your humanity while being a vampire will affect the playthrough experience. As for how the game will handle, this is a first-person perspective title with gamers having a variety of choices when it comes to combat such as using melee weapons, firearms or your vampire abilities.