God of War: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer Revealed

Sony much like everyone else right now in the video game industry, held a streaming event to showcase some upcoming video games and hardware announcements. This stream was just under an hour and it provided gamers with a ton of exciting reveals and information regarding the PlayStation 5. In fact, one of the big reveals came at the end of the stream where we learned that the PlayStation 5 will run player $499 and will be launching on November 12, 2020, in most markets. Still, for those that are keener on the video game software that will be coming out, those that tuned in were treated to a small teaser regarding God of War.

Don’t get too excited as there wasn’t much in terms of content to reveal. The teaser really only showcased a small symbol with Kratos speaking in the background. Overall, this is a warning of Ragnarok is coming and that we’ll need to prepare for quite the battle. Fortunately, it’s not a battle that will be taking place too far away as the game is set to launch at some point in 2021. That means we’re bound to get some more information about God of War: Ragnarok in the nearby future.

Other than that, we don’t know much more about this game. It’s certainly a big surprise for fans that love the franchise, but it looks like outside of confirmation that God of War: Ragnarok is in development with a release set in 2021, Sony and Santa Monica Studios are keeping their information locked down. In the meantime, you can check out the teaser trailer for God of War: Ragnarok in the video embedded above along with the full PlayStation 5 streaming event down below.

Source: PlayStation