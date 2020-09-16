PlayStation 5 Price Point And Release Date Confirmed

2020 was a big anticipated year for the video game industry. We knew that going into 2020 that there would be some big announcements and a planned release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. That initial plans that both Microsoft and Sony had likely hoped for was thrown out the window after the big ordeal this year has turned out to be. With the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, there was a brand new obstacle that both Sony and Microsoft had to overcome.

No big events were planned with social gatherings being eliminated in order to prevent the further spread of the virus. As a result, both Microsoft and Sony took to the internet and performed several streaming events for fans to make note of. This would allow fans to enjoy the video game announcements and hardware reveals while at the comfort of their home. Both companies have held several events online, but the most recent event finally unveiled the price point and release date for the PlayStation 5.

For a good, while now, Microsoft was the only company unveiling their price tag and release date for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Now we know that the PlayStation 5 will come in at $499.99 while the PlayStation 5 All Digital version will be a $100 cheaper for $399.99. In comparison, the Xbox Series X will cost the same $499.99 while the less-powerful model, the Xbox Series S, will come in at $299.99. While the price points for both consoles are competitive, Microsoft will beat Sony out of the gate when it comes to the release.

Currently, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will both come out on November 10, 2020. Meanwhile, most markets will find the PlayStation 5 lineup will launch a couple of days later on November 12, 2020. It’s interesting to see just which console will outperform the other initially but for now, it looks like it will be a waiting game to see just how many units will be available when both consoles hit the marketplace along with the number of units sold.

Source: PlayStation